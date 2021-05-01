Wetland Conservation Area to improve conditions in St. Marys

A new project aims to improve the overall quality of Grand Lake in St. Marys.
A Wetland Conservation Area along Bruntwood-Langenkamp is currently in the works. The project will begin construction in late summer 2021.
Details on the project were shared during the Lake Improvement Association meeting on Saturday at the Celina Moose Lodge.
The project will cover an area of 90 acres that will contain high rainfall events in the area to then be distributed back into the lake.
The project also includes a walking path along the destination, along with a planned area designated for tree planting.