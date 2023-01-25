UNOH

Press Release from the University of Northwestern Ohio: Twelve University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, along with two professors, will be putting their education to use on a national stage at the Super Bowl! For the three days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, the students and professors will be working events surrounding the game as interns in Glendale, Arizona. All of the students will be working as volunteers for the Super Bowl Experience which is professional football’s interactive theme park offering interactive games and activities leading up to the big game on February 12, 2023.

All of the students’ internships are run through the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, the centralized planning group for Super Bowl LVII. This organization acts as the liaison between the NFL, city of Glendale, and the surrounding community and is responsible for helping to plan, organize and support activities and events which will enhance the Super Bowl experience for the city, the state, and the Southwest region.

