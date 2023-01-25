Press Release from the University of Northwestern Ohio:Twelve University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, along with two professors, will be putting their education to use on a national stage at the Super Bowl! For the three days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, the students and professors will be working events surrounding the game as interns in Glendale, Arizona. All of the students will be working as volunteers for the Super Bowl Experience which is professional football’s interactive theme park offering interactive games and activities leading up to the big game on February 12, 2023.
All of the students’ internships are run through the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, the centralized planning group for Super Bowl LVII. This organization acts as the liaison between the NFL, city of Glendale, and the surrounding community and is responsible for helping to plan, organize and support activities and events which will enhance the Super Bowl experience for the city, the state, and the Southwest region.
Super Bowl Experience is a ticketed event located at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Experience includes youth football clinics, merchandise shops, autograph sessions with NFL players, 40-yard dash and vertical jump virtual game where fans can compete against NFL players on an LED screen, and get photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy. With more than 1 million visitors expected, the student volunteers are encouraged to act as a Super Bowl Ambassador and be able to answer questions, assist with taking fan photos, and overall, be that friendly and helpful face.
Students are also going to work with On Location Services to help with hospitality events outside the State Farm Stadium on game day! Professors Julia Etzkorn and Phil Gunder are hopeful that students will see all the work that goes into making the Super Bowl not just a game, but an entire fan experience.
“I want them to see what goes into executing a huge event like this, to be able to experience it first-hand and gain experience on a large-scale setting like the Super Bowl. The best part is that they will be able to make connections here that could help them obtain jobs within the sports industry when they graduate,” said Professor Etzkorn. “This year’s group of students are more excited than ever to experience the Super Bowl in person.”
Students will be leaving on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and will return on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Students attending the internship experience are: Renata Aguirre – Mexico City, Mexico; Ilke Brandsma – Partij-Wittem, Netherlands; Anabel Buss – Berlin, Germany; Leah Dawson – Sydney, Australia; Sabrina Fricke – Orsoy, Germany; Hedda Isaksson – Uppsala, Sweden; Janne Frauenpreiss – Hamburg, Germany; Noah Honinger – Bad Saulgau, Germany; Zoe Johnson – Sugarcreek, Ohio; Dustyn Rivera – Bayville, New Jersey; Will Roberson – Lima, Ohio; and Peyton Wooten – New Castle, Indiana.
