150 Wapakoneta City Schools students quarantined after more positive cases

Wapakoneta City Schools has quarantined 150 students after a few more individuals test positive for COVID-19.
Three more cases have been confirmed, with 2 in the high school and 1 in the middle school. This totals their cases to four. However, school officials say that isn't the problem, but rather the number of students having to quarantine. Superintendent of Wapakoneta City Schools, Aaron Rex, says if these numbers continue to increase, going virtual is their last resort, and their goal is to keep students in the classroom as long as possible.
"We have discussed going to a hybrid plan at the high school, because that’s really where most of our cases have been and where most of our quarantines have been. That would involve dividing students into a red and white day. Where half the students come twice a week, the other students come twice a week, and you have a planning day in between," explains Rex. "That’s something that we’re considering, based upon are the numbers going to continue to increase. You know we hope that they don’t, but if they do then our plan would be to go to a hybrid.”
Rex also says the new confirmed cases are not related to the first case reported last week, and these students were most likely sick before the school year began.