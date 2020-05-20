19th Lima City Fire Department Chief sworn in

The Lima Fire Department has a new chief that is a familiar face.
Andy Heffner was sworn in today (Wednesday) by his brother, former Lima Fire Department Chief Mark Heffner. The younger Heffner has been with the department 25 years and credits his older brother with making him a better firefighter with his mentorship. Andy becomes Lima’s 19th Fire Chief and is looking forward to his duties as chief.
Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner adds, “My brother started pushing training a lot more than we had in the past. That’s one thing once we get past the budget crisis I’d like to continue the training because a well-trained staff ends up serving the citizens better.”
The Heffner brothers are not the first biological pair to head the Lima Fire Department as Chief John Brookman was followed by his brother Chief Ted Brookman.