2023 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap introduces kids and adults to hobby

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Model train enthusiasts gathered in Van Wert this weekend to show off their builds, find new pieces, and share their passion with others.
Multiple buildings at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds were filled with vendors, highly detailed models, and people looking to check out some cool train sets. For experts in the hobby, the Rail Road Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap is all about sharing their knowledge and inspiring the next generation of enthusiasts.
"A lot of the smaller kids just like to watch the trains run around. Some of the older kids want to know about specific locomotives or specific cars or exactly how we built the layout, and we get a lot of adults that ask questions. I just had a gentleman that asked me about why there aren't any cabooses anymore," said Bill Piercy, a member of the model train club "Northeast Indiana N Scale.
Several people had set up interactive demonstrations to let kids see for themselves what makes trains so fun.
"I learned how to hook up trains and move the gears and make them go forwards and backwards," said 8-year-old Chase Donaldson.
There are lots of different parts of the hobby that you can focus on, from learning the history of the trains in your collection to designing whole cities for them to cruise through. It might take a lot of work to get to the level that you see at shows, but the community is very social and welcoming to newcomers.
"You can really start out doing pretty much things right off the bat. In order to build modules like this, you need to know a little bit about scenery and stuff but that's why you join a club. Because everybody's got their own specific thing that they do best, and that way you help each other out," Piercy explained.
Percy adds that starter model kits can be a good way to learn the basics and if you need help, there are plenty of groups on Facebook that would be happy to have you.