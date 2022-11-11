26-year retired Navy veteran spends the day welcoming other veterans and customers to Bob Evans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many local restaurants treating veterans to a meal today but one local restaurant had a guest greeter to mark the occasion.
26-year retired Navy Senior Chief spent today welcoming guests to the Bob Evans on Cable Road. He is a regular at the restaurant and wanted to give back this Veterans Day. So he put on his dress uniform and reported to duty this morning and loved every minute of it.
"I decided to come out to honor the veterans and the time they served and the time that they gave in service to their country. I gave 26 years and I want to thank Bob Evans for honoring the veterans because they deserve it," commented Arnold "AJ" Theuer, 26-year retired Navy Senior Chief.
"It was just really great when AJ came up and approached us with the idea of actually coming in full uniform and everything like that. He really wanted to do it. He comes in every Sunday with his wife and they have breakfast with us and he's just great. So it was one of those things that as like absolutely, let's full bore, let's do that," said Brandie Iler, general manager of Bob Evans on Cable Road.
Mr. Theuer said says he stands by the philosophy of God, country, and family to get him through life.
