30 years of the Ottawa River Clean Up

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - For the last 30 years, volunteers have been lending a hand with the Ottawa River Clean Up. The annual event gave over 100 people the chance to help keep one of the main waterways in our area free from trash. People got gloves, trash bags, and were assigned part of the river to clean up, from Shawnee Township, through Lima, and all the way to Bath Township. When you have a natural resource like the Ottawa River and an asset like the Rotary River Walk, city officials are glad to see people stepping up to take care of them.
“It’s always good to see individuals come out and work together to help beautify our neighborhoods and take care of our Ottawa River,” says Mayor Sharetta Smith. “Our city was founded around this river and to see individuals come in and help take care of it, and to continue a 30-year tradition is always good.”
Volunteers from Proctor and Gamble were cleaning up around Schoonover Park and were glad to make a difference during the cleanup.
“God blessed us with a beautiful day today, we decided to come out and help the community,” says Andrew Green, P&G volunteer. “Because you should always give back to your community. I am not from Lima, I am from Louisiana. But, I am able to come out and see this park, I've never been here before, it’s a great way to see what Lima has to offer as well.”
After the cleanup, the city hosted a party to celebrate the competition of the event.