40 and under accounting for most COVID-19 cases recently

Ohio has been seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks, but within younger age ranges.
Earlier during the pandemic, those 60 years and older accounted for the most COVID cases in Ohio. Now, those 40 years and younger make up most new illnesses. The Allen County Health Commissioner, Kathy Luhn, says this could be caused by the virus' variants, and more relaxed contact among family and friend groups.
Higher vaccination rates in the 60+ age range could also account for these changes. From December to April alone, cases in the group are said to have dropped 90%.
“We have seen fewer cases in our 60-year-old and up age range. That’s also the age range that has the highest rate of vaccination," Luhn explains. "Those 60 and up have had longer time to get vaccinated. So, that may account for some of those higher numbers. We are certainly hope that some of those younger folks turn out now that they are eligible to get the vaccine.”
Allen County Public Health will be resuming their vaccination clinics this week, but will be using the two-dose Moderna shot instead. They are this Thursday, April 22 from 9 AM-1 PM and Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 PM at the former Knights of Columbus Hall (810 S. Cable Road, Lima).
Walk-ins are welcome only from 9 AM-noon on Thursday and 1-2 PM on Sunday. Appointments are encouraged to be scheduled at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.