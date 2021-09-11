9/11 victims remembered during memorial ceremony in Lima

20 years ago, a dark chapter in America's history was written.
September 11th, 2021 marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. Many lives were lost that day, and on Saturday (9/11/2021), Lima took a moment to remember those victims.
A 9/11 memorial ceremony was held at First Missionary Church on Saturday (9/11/2021), with residents gathering in unity with first responders from Allen and surrounding counties.
"We've come here to remember that day to reflect and to move on," said Timothy White, organizer of the memorial ceremony. "But we came here to capture a spirit of unity among all of us again that we had once before."
The ceremony served as a reminder of the dark events that took place that day. Everyone who attended the ceremony reflected and remembered the time when they first heard the grim news.
"I can remember exactly where I was at, what I was doing," said Kevin Martin, Lima Police Chief. "I was a Lieutenant on 2nd shift at that time. I remember getting up that morning to turn on the TV just as the plane hit the first tower, in disbelief."
The ceremony focused on honoring the first responders that put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans. Two coffins covering with American flags were brought to the ceremony, with each containing a list of names as well as pictures of those who lost their lives that day.
"Those men and women who ran into the building on September 11th when everyone else was trying to get out, just so that they can help to save lives to get as many people out as possible before the ultimate tragedy took place," Martin added. "They epitomized that example of that love... they put others lives ahead of their own."
Always remember the fallen. That was the message that was spread during the ceremony. It's a message that was delivered, with everyone standing together to honor those who were lost.
"We really still do have to remember that this is about them 20 years ago, it's not about us," said Michael Keith, Shawnee Township Police Chief. "It's great to see everybody here and to honor what they did 20 years ago."