900 volunteers show up in Ft. Jennings to search for 5-year-old Isaac Schroeder

6:06 P.M. Update: Sad news to report as the Putnam County Fire Department reports that they found Isaac deceased in the Auglaize River.
Your News Now at Six: It has now been over 24 hours since 5-year-old Isaac Schroeder went missing. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is now heavily relying on support from the public.
Over 900 people reported to Fort Jennings Park Thursday morning to help in the search for Isaac. Many coming from out of county. They've now covered 12 country miles and 3 miles of the Auglaize River. Nothing has pointed search teams to the river, except since the house Isaac wandered away from was located right next to the Auglaize River. They also can't rule out the possibility of abduction. FBI and Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification are now assisting by providing resources to go along with everything else in place.
“They also have great resources, technology. There may be people, maybe someone was the area that is not local and they are not seeing our press conference, we could pull cell phone data, and maybe contact someone that their cellphone was in the area and say did you happened to see anything,” says Capt. Brad Brubaker, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s those kinds of resources that we have available to them.”
If you've seen Isaac or know anything about his disappearance please call Allen County and, Putnam County Crimestoppers (419-229-7867) or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (419-523-3208).