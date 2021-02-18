The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force arrest a Lima man following a drug investigation.
30-year-old Santana Gipson was charged with Possession of Fentanyl but could be facing additional charges when the case is presented to the grand jury. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, along with the Allen and Auglaize County SWAT teams, searched three Lima homes last week. During the search, they found suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and meth, plus a fentanyl pill press, money, and a handgun. The investigation into the case is ongoing.
Media release from Allen County Sheriff’s Office 2/18/2021: On Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team and the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served three narcotics related search warrants at:
4865 Dutch Hollow Road, Lima, Allen County, Ohio
319 N. Jameson Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
5179 Norfolk St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residences, a semi-automatic handgun, suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin, suspected fentanyl, suspected fentanyl pressed pills, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and $5,787.00 U.S. currency were located and seized as evidence. Santana J. Gipson (DOB: 12/26/1990) of Lima was taken into custody at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.