A Lima woman tries to get interviews involving daughter's death thrown out of trial

A Lima woman facing charges related to the death of her 4-year-old daughter is trying to get interviews she made with Lima Police thrown out before trial. The lawyer for Stayce Riley asked that two separate interviews that she did with detectives be suppressed.
The interviews were done before she was arrested and charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. Her 4-year-old daughter Ma'Laya Dewitt was found unresponsive by Lima Police on April 13th. Dewitt was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A pathologist says her injuries were a week old and could have been the result of being punched by Riley's then live-in boyfriend, Romiere Hale. Hale is facing murder and other charges for Dewitt’s death. Judge Terri Kohlrieser will review both interviews and determine if they can be used or not during the trial which is set for December.