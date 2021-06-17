A look inside the new Mercy Health Graduate Medical Education Center

June 18, 2021, marks the first day that students will step inside the new Mercy Health Graduate Medical Education Center. We were able to get a sneak peek inside this new student resource center.
Six years, that's how long the new graduate medical education building has been in the making. Doctors say the center is going to change the game when it comes to hands-on learning. Just two years ago, six physicians were in the residency program at St. Rita's. This new building, which is located just across the street from the hospital, will bump that number up to 86 young doctors, welcoming up to 30 new additions.
A 240 seat auditorium, interactive teaching boards with livestream capability, and even a podcast suite are all apart of this new facility.
The chief clinical officer of Mercy Health St. Rita's tells us one of his favorite qualities. The simulation rooms that mocks a real medical scenario.
"Gone are the days of learning in the moment, in the patient room, in an exam room, one experience at a time. What we moved into is an era of medical education that involves a lot of simulation, that involves a lot of technology, that allows the learners to be more prepared when they're walking in to safely take care of their patients," explained Dr. Matt Owens, chief clinical officer of Mercy Health St. Rita's.
Ronda Lehman says other than the structure of the building, the simulation rooms were the biggest investment.
"The face of medicine has changed considerably. Many physicians today certainly had their experience in the field with actual patients and we now have the ability and technology to be able to simulate those experiences before they're able to lay their hands on patients and just really improves the quality and safety and experience that they're able to provide," commented Ronda Lehman, president of Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Lehman says a third of the funds were donated by members of the community. Looking to invest in the future. Bringing young doctors into the area. One experience at a time.
"Our larger vision for how this will help the community is that this brings young physicians into our community that we hope will not only train here but stay here," said Dr. Owens.
Click this link see more on the opening ceremony of the Mercy Health St. Rita's Graduate Education.