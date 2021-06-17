Mercy Health St. Rita's Graduate Education building opens

There was a ceremony outside of the new education building in Lima this morning, marking its official opening.
Residents, staff and local representatives gathered at the front steps of the new Mercy Health St. Rita's Graduate Education building. After the blessing and official ribbon cutting, a sea of white coats stepped inside to see where they’ll be honing in on their skills as healthcare professionals.
The students say features like state of the art simulation labs will make a great difference in their education, and improve their patient care down the road.
John Spitnale, newly named Chief Resident and a PGY 3 says, “What it's going to offer us is the capabilities to sim a lot of procedures and a lot of things that we would normally do on patients in the hospital, but doing it in a confined area where it’s safe to better improve our patient care so down the road we can better serve the people of this community.”
The educators and students are wasting no time on getting to work in the building, and classes for the residents start tomorrow.
