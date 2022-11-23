AAA says expect roadways to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday

Overall travel on highways this week is expected to hit near pre-pandemic levels.
AAA wants drivers to practice caution when traveling on highways as they prepare to be with family for the holiday season. The organization is expecting nearly fifty-five million people traveling for Thanksgiving, and with that, patience needs to be the first thing you think of when planning your trip.
"Friends and families, they are just ready to get together, we are really looking forward to having a lot of people on the roads, we are expecting to see more people in the airport. Big thing to remember this year is to make sure that you pack your patience," commented Cindy Nelson, sales manager at AAA Lima.
Leaving earlier than usual can also be a good ticket to getting to your destination early, as well as avoiding travel during peak travel hours and avoiding potential traffic.
"Patience is going to be the key. Make sure you check your route, always make sure your vehicle is ready to go on a road trip. We are expected to have record numbers of emergency road service calls, so make sure that your vehicle is ready to travel before you actually take off traveling," added Nelson.
And as always, make sure you buckle up before you start traveling for Thanksgiving.
