Al Best Band kicks off great start to 2023 Dances in the Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of people gathered Friday night in a place where many of them had met friends and spouses, to enjoy music and dance all night.

The 2023 season of the dances at Lincoln Park kicked off with a performance by the Al Best Band. Everyone was welcome to dance to as many or as few songs as they wanted, and dancers say it's a great place to meet new friends.

Whether you come with a large group of friends, or by yourself, everyone is there for the same reason, and it's not hard to find someone new to dance with. There's always a wide variety of songs of different speeds and decades, so dancers of any tastes or skill levels feel welcome.

"Anything from the fifties and sixties, I love all that music. There's no particular one, just all of them. Get here early because the crowd gets here early, get a good seat, and come out and enjoy the music," said Larry Lewis, who attends the Dances in the Park several times a summer with his wife.

The dances will be held at Lincoln Park from 7 pm -9 pm every Friday night through August 11th.

Multimedia Journalist

Multimedia Journalist