All Abilities Playground nears completion

It’s meeting the need of a group of individuals that sometimes are forgotten when it comes to exercise and playgrounds.
The first of two all abilities playgrounds is near completion. This one is located at Camp Robin Rogers and has about everything except the kitchen sink. Tetter-totters, swings, merry-go-rounds, and more are waiting to be used by kids and adults that may have never been on playground equipment before. The Lima Kiwanis Club has been helping with the project and is looking forward to its completion.
Kiwanis member Candy Newland adds, “It’s good exercise for their physical health and their mental health. When you look at the different things that can happen in this playground, it’s absolutely incredible.”
Brad Perrot of ARC of Allen County also adds, “Our families would have to drive anywhere from 45-minutes to an hour to the nearest all abilities playground. There’s one on New Bremen and in Findlay. That’s a trek to load up and head out with your family to go to the playground. So. Now they will have two ability playgrounds one on each side of the county which is important.”
Each playground will be different and will be open to the public. They are still asking for donations to meet their 1.2-million dollar goal. You can make a donation online or by contacting “ARC” of Allen County or the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.