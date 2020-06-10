All ability playground begins construction in Allen County

Two years ago, the Arc of Allen County and the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities teamed up to construct two all ability playgrounds in the area. One of them is now under construction.
The Marimor Legacy Foundation has raised 65% of their 1.25-million-dollar goal in 14 months. This has allowed them to begin building the first all ability playground at Camp Robin Rogers(1090 Conant Rd, Spencerville, Ohio 45887). Construction started last week and is expected to be finished by mid-July.
The second playground will be located at the Marimor School(2550 Ada Rd, Lima, Ohio 45801) and is planned for 2021. Although they have seen some setbacks due to the pandemic, the executive director of the Arc, Brad Perrott, says they are very excited to be at this point.
He says, “It’s nice to see the first one underway, we’re looking forward to being able to raise additional dollars so that we can complete not only the camp project but also to complete the one out at the county board.” 12 secs
If you would like to donate or find out more about the projects, you can visit allabilityplayground.org.