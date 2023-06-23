All-day fun and entertainment at Spencerville Summerfest through Saturday

SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - An event that kids and families look forward to all year has taken over Broadway Street in Spencerville.
The Spencerville Summerfest is in full swing through June 23rd. The festival has been a local tradition since 1994.
This year's theme is "Heroes Among Us," honoring the armed forces, law enforcement, and first responders. Throughout the weekend, there are rides, garage sales, and live entertainment. Saturday will feature a 5k, parade, car show, and finally, fireworks.
Organizers spend all year planning and preparing for Summerfest, giving families a great event and showing off what their village has to offer.
"It's just a nice community togetherness type of thing. People kind of reunion here, you get to see old classmates, family members, but we're also bringing in people out of town to see what our village is all about. It's nice for our businesses especially, you know as you can tell we've gotten some more businesses here so they're getting more exposure, especially from people out of town that don't even know they're here. Again, it's just money into our own village economy, I think that's the biggest benefit," said Jessica Lammers, Lead Chair of the Spencerville Summerfest.
For a full schedule of events, visit their Facebook page.