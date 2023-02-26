Allen Co. Sharks get ready to play for state championship on March 4th

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It’s Tournament Basketball season and one local team is gearing up to bring home another state championship to Allen County.
“I love it, I love being here, I love the whole organization, the Sharks Team,” says Anthony Chambers, player on the Allen County Sharks.
Anthony Chambers has been playing for the Allen County Sharks for just a few years, and he and his teammates are getting ready to compete in the Ohio Special Olympics D1 basketball championship on March 4th. They are taking on a team from Cuyahoga County, and the Sharks are hungry for a victory.
“We are looking forward to us playing as a good team, playing as one. Defense and offense, setting up our plays just like that,” adds Chambers. “And come together as one as a family.”
Anton lenn knows what it takes to bring home a state championship trophy. He was part of the team that won it back in 2016. His love of basketball has been with him since an early age.
“I just wanted to play the game since I was little,” says Glenn. “Basically, my dream was to play in the NBA. You know how plan A goes, you always got to have a plan B. So basically, this just like my plan B.”
“The individuals that are playing may not have another outlet and they are really good, and they are smart people,” says Coach Jon Wade. “It’s just an outlet, but they want to play and they want to win. They want the same opportunities that we all have and this is the outlet for them.”
If you ask these players, they are more than a team.
“We are basically like family, like the Spartans are, we are basically one big happy family,” adds Glenn.
“They are all into each other, they care about each other. They are all deeply invested in the game and making sure that everybody is happy. It is just a fun, good group of people, doing good things,” adds Wade.
The sharks are undefeated this season and they are ready to continue that streak at Bowling Green State University on March 4th. Glenn says there is something special about winning the whole thing.
“It’s fun, like I said, everyone is excited,” says Glenn. “We celebrate and mostly seeing happy faces.”
Good Luck Sharks, and we are looking forward to seeing some happy faces back in Allen County.