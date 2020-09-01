Allen County Ag Society holds special board meeting

Bob Fricke is out as the General Manager of the Allen County Fairgrounds.
Tuesday evening the Allen County Ag Society had a special board meeting concerning personnel. During this meeting, they formally voted to terminate Bob Fricke's employment at the end of November with full benefits. Fricke had been hired for this role in 2015. He was unable to comment, but we were able to get a statement from the president of the Ag Society.
Brian Langhals, the President of the Allen County Ag Society said, “Well back in June we agreed to not renew Bob Fricke’s contract and have him work through November. As of today, we put him on administrative leave, paying out full benefits, and any expenses he has occurred, and this is so we can move ahead with the hiring process in a timely manner.”
They will now begin a search for a Promotions and Operations Manager.