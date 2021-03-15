It happens more than you may think, and the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities is bringing light to it during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities speaking to Lima Rotarians about neglect and abuse of individuals with disabilities that even occurs in Allen County. Their mission this month is to encourage people to be good neighbors to those with disabilities. Give a helping hand, talk with them and get to know them. That connection could make a difference in their lives.
Theresa Schnipke, Superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, explains “It’s very important that neighbors, especially given what we’ve been going through the last year, look out for each other and individuals with developmental disabilities don’t always have the same support system. So, neighbors are very important to the people we serve.”
The Allen County Board of DD serves 1,000 people from birth to end of life.