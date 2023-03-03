Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities engages the community in Reverse Parade

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Despite the pouring rain, over 200 people waited in line to drive through the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities' Reverse Parade on Friday afternoon.
To kick off Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the Board of DD had several stations run by their staff or groups from the community, such as the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District and Ohio State Lima that people could drive by and interact with. The goal of the program and awareness month was to help show people that differences are something to be celebrated and learn about the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities.
"First we explain what developmental disabilities month is, we hand out flyers, goodies. There's all kinds of community people here, Proctor and Gamble is always a big draw for people here. Also, for all of us, we get to see people that we haven't seen for a long time maybe," said Theresa Schnipke, the superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
This is the third year that they have held their Reverse Parade.