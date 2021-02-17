Allen County Board of Elections reject petition for Lima Council 3rd Ward Seat

The Allen County Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.
During the meeting, a petition for the City of Lima Council 3rd Ward Seat was rejected. Current 3rd Ward Councilwoman Carla Thompson's petition did not meet the required amount of authorized signatures needed. The seat will not appear on the upcoming ballot, as Thompson was unopposed.
According to the Lima City Law Director Anthony Geiger, Thompson will finish her term, which concludes at the end of this year. Lima City Council will then need to fill the vacancy for the next term, which starts on January 22, 2022.
In Lima charter, they allow for them to go out and get more signatures, one time, with the deadline of the 80th day before the election. She did that because the first petition she had circulated, she had dated it too early. So the second petition was brought in in plenty of time, however she still did not reach her maximum number of signatures," explained Kathy Meyer, Allen County Board of Elections Director.
The law director also stated that the current Lima Charter does not allow write-ins for the position.