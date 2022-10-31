Allen County Educational Service Center talks about grant dollars at Lima Rotary Club meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The numbers are sobering. National math and reading scores have hit decades-low results following the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020. Now, money earmarked for COVID-related issues is being used to get our children back on track.

Allen County Educational Service Center talks about grant dollars at Lima Rotary Club meeting

Lima Rotary hearing from the Allen County Educational Service Center about grant dollars received from the state to assist students in a wide variety of areas. 75 million in COVID dollars were available statewide and Allen County received 2.1 million of that. The next step was determining how to distribute those dollars to Allen County schools. The Educational Service Center's superintendent says they reached out to the schools to find out their most pressing needs.

Allen County Educational Service Center talks about grant dollars at Lima Rotary Club meeting

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

News Director

Hello, I'm Jeff Fitzgerald. I am the News Director and 6pm Co-anchor of the Monday-Friday newscast at Your Hometown Lima Stations.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.