With ballots still being counted around the country, a recount coming in parts of Wisconsin and a contentious presidential election still in limbo, all is pretty quiet in Ohio.
Wednesday is the day board of elections around Ohio quietly went about their business and submitted their official canvas to the state to make those results final. Allen County Board of Elections completed their official canvas, adding in all the verified absentee and provisional ballots.
On Election Day, when counting the votes, all the results are unofficial.
Allen County had 1,326 provisional ballots cast. What was unusual was the county had more early votes than votes on Election Day, something the board director says is highly irregular. And after sorting through it all, she assures everything checks out and there was no voter fraud.
"Just a hand full of people did go to the polls after casting an absentee ballot, like it was recommended, to cast a provisional" Kathy Meyer said, director of Allen County Board of Elections. "Just in case we didn't receive their ballot. A lot of people looking online to making sure that we got their ballot. Wanting to know what their status was. A lot of phone calls. Yeah, a lot more than usual."
Meyer says the county had a record turnout with nearly 72 percent of registered voters in the election, amounting to 48,353 votes.