Unofficial results show highest Ohio voter turnout ever

Unofficial results from the election are showing that more registered voters in Ohio cast their ballot in 2020 than any year prior.
In a release from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, over 5.8 million Ohioans voted in the election this year, breaking the previous record set in 2008. More than 300 thousand outstanding absentee and provisional ballots have yet to be counted.
In Allen County, 69% of voters participated in the election this year, that's just over the 68% that participated in the 2016 election. Those at the board of elections are encouraged that people continued to vote this year, despite a few set backs.
"We want people to vote; I personally don’t care how you vote, I go through the work of getting those ballots out there, I want you to vote," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections. "I’m very pleased that we had this great of a turnout. I’m hoping that it will overflow in the next year and people can see how important it is to vote."
Numbers released by LaRose's office showed that Mercer County had the second highest voter turnout in the state with 80%, and Auglaize was third with 78%.