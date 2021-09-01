The 2021 Allen County Fair has come to an end as the final awards were handed out Wednesday during the Kewpee Carcass Show.
Like last year, the event was not open to the public. But typically, 800 people would make their way to Keystone Meats to watch the judging of the carcasses from the fair. The Ohio State University Meat Judging Team and a few other people were on hand for the judging. The judges focused on the quality and quantity of meat from cattle, swine, sheep, goats chicken and rabbits.
Unfortunately, the carcass show sponsor Kewpee wasn't able to provide their rare hot dogs this year. You can find the judging video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qjm0ssugSL4.