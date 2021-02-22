Allen County Health Commissioner announces retirement

Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn has announced that she plans to retire in September of this year.
Luhn has been with the health department since 1988 and has been Health Commissioner for the last nine years. The Board of Health is planning to hold a statewide search for her replacement, looking for someone who best fits the requirements to take over that role.
"To be a Health Commissioner in Ohio, you either need to be licensed as a doctor - like a physician or a veterinarian or a dentist - or have a masters in public health or similar masters degree," said Luhn. "It also takes several years of experience with public health to be a health commissioner."
A listing for the position can be found on Allen County Public Health's website.