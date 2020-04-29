Allen County holds first ever virtual adoption

Allen County's first-ever virtual adoption was held this week.
The Batchelder family officially adopted 10-year-old Brycson on Tuesday with the proceeding being held remotely through a Zoom meeting. The adoption had to be held this way because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The family is happy they were still able to complete the adoption process through an age of social distancing: "This is very exciting that we were able to do this virtually, and kind of give an end to that chapter for him and start a new chapter for us," said Stephanie Batchelder.
"It was nice to kind of not have to be pushed back and delayed any more, we finished it off, and we can get things moving on," said Andrew Batchelder.
The Allen County Probate Court has been using solutions like Zoom to continue to hold other hearings through the pandemic.