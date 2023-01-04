Allen County judges warning the public of a scam call regarding missing court summons

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County judges are raising awareness of a threatening phone scam.

Judge Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser are warning the public that a recent scam call has been circulating around Allen County, where someone will call you and state that you did not appear for jury duty or your subpoena, all in a threatening tone. The court wants to remind residents that jury summons will only be sent by mail, never by phone, and that an actual officer will arrive at your door if a real subpoena was ignored.

