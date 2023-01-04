Allen County judges warning the public of a scam call regarding missing court summons

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -Allen County judges are raising awareness of a threatening phone scam.
Judge Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser are warning the public that a recent scam call has been circulating around Allen County, where someone will call you and state that you did not appear for jury duty or your subpoena, all in a threatening tone. The court wants to remind residents that jury summons will only be sent by mail, never by phone, and that an actual officer will arrive at your door if a real subpoena was ignored.
"And I just want to let the community know that under no circumstances will the court or the sheriff's department will ever call anyone making any kind of threatening call like that. If someone doesn't show up for jury service or if someone is subpoenaed as a witness and somebody doesn't show up as a witness there is a procedure to be followed that would involve a live person, a deputy, to come to their house and serving them with legal papers giving them a notice of the hearing, giving them an opportunity to respond," explained Jeffrey Reed, Allen County Judge.
The court also obtained a voicemail of the scam call and shared it with Your Hometown Stations in order to show and warn the public.
"Yeah this is Sergeant John Willow with the Allen County Sheriff's Office, I have some legal documents on my desk that will need your immediate attention. You can give me a call back at my direct line… 419 - 408…," states the voicemail of scam court call.
As always, if you have any questions on court summons, you are asked to contact Allen County Common Pleas Court immediately.
