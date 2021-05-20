Allen County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man following a violent assault Wednesday night.
Allen County Sheriff’s Office Media Release 5/20/2021: On May 19, 2021 at approximately 11:00pm, Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 6605 Agerter Road in reference to a complaint regarding a violent assault. A female victim reported that a male acquaintance had assaulted her at her residence. Upon deputies’ arrival, the suspect, later identified as Donald Leroy Collins III of Lima (DOB 04/03/1986), attempted to flee on foot. After a brief struggle, deputies apprehended Collins who was initially taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center for treatment for injuries he had sustained earlier that evening. Once his treatment was completed, Collins was booked into the Allen County Jail for domestic violence, rape, abduction, and resisting arrest. This investigation is on-going.