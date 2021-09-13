Allen County Public Health Board names Brandon Fischer new Health Commissioner

Allen County Public Health will be seeing new leadership come October.
The Board of Health announcing that Brandon Fischer will be taking over the helm as current Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn Is retiring at the end of September. Fischer is no stranger to the health department as he has been very involved during the pandemic as the health district’s emergency planner. Fischer is looking forward and is ready to be the next health commissioner and Luhn says she is leaving knowing the district is in good hands.
Brandon Fischer explains, “The main goal that I have is to just continue to lead the health department as we move beyond COVID-19. There’s several changes legislatively at the state level we have to navigate through and respond to infectious diseases beyond just COVID-19, but we also have additional funding coming along to help provide some services to the community.”
Kathy Luhn adds, “The pandemic has really stretched our staff in a way we would never have imagined. They’re tired. It has been a long haul and they will continue to work as they have been. I just couldn’t be more proud of the work our staff has done.”
Luhn was appointed health commissioner in 2012 replacing Dave Rosebrock who led the health department for 40 years. Fischer starts his tenor on October 1st.