Allen County Recycling suffers heavy losses from Saturday afternoon fire

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A fire Saturday afternoon caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage at Allen County Recycling. Just before 2pm, the Lima Fire Department received a report of heavy smoke coming from the recycling center. When they arrive, they found heavy fire in an outbuilding that housed equipment. The fire is believed to have been caused by a machine malfunction. Total damages to equipment and the building are estimated to be around $500,000. There were no injuries.
