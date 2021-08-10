Allen County Regional Transit offering "Free Ride Saturday" with a few special stops

The Allen County Regional Transit Authority and Downtown Lima Inc. are pairing up to make sure people can get to several events in the city this weekend.
This Saturday, rides on any fixed route buses will be free. The free rides will be an opportunity to experience what the RTA is all about. The buses will be making special stops at Free Comic Book Day in downtown, the Bradfield Block Party, and “Runway at the Park” in Faurot Park. Both the RTA and Downtown Lima Inc. hope “Free Ride Saturday” introduces the convenience of the bus service to area residents.
Co-Executive Director Karen Garland explains, “We don’t want the community as a whole to not be able to attend events just because of a transportation barrier. All of our fixed routes all day on Saturday will be free.”
Buses will be running Saturday from 7:50 a.m. with the last bus out at 4:45 p.m.