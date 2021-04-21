Allen County residents still encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Allen County Public Health is reporting that the county’s vaccination numbers are good but there is more work to be done.
They say 25% of the county population has been fully vaccinated and 31% have started with their vaccination waiting on the second shot. Health officials understand that some people may still be hesitant to get vaccinated but with new cases increasing they can’t stress the importance of getting the shot.
Brandon Fischer Emergency Planner for ACPH explains, “We’re still encouraging people who are a bit hesitant, unsure about the vaccines to talk to your physicians, see what they recommend, what you should do about getting a vaccine and make your determination to get your shot from there.”
Their mass vaccination clinic with the 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine will be on Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm for appointments and walk-ins from 9 am to noon. They continue Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm for appointments and 1 pm to 2 pm walk-ins are welcome. They are held at the old Knights of Columbus next to LCC High School.