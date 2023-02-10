2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 973 W. Wayne St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, suspected marijuana, suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, one semi-automatic rifle, drug paraphernalia, and $3,416.00 U.S. currency were located. The resident, 28-year-old Morgan Denzel Cody Harris, was present at the time of the service and taken into custody on two outstanding, unrelated warrants.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.
On February 6, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Lima Police Department S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 1133 Bahama Dr. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, suspected fentanyl, suspected marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun, and drug proceeds were located. At the time of the warrant service, one individual was detained then released.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.