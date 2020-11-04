It has been a busy month at the Allen County Board of Elections with many people taking advantage of early and absentee voting, leading up to in-person voting at the polls Election Day. Please remember these are the unofficial election night results.
One of the bigger draws on the ballot is the Allen County commissioners race. Three people are vying for the seat. Republican Beth Seibert was appointed to the position this past summer, she is facing a challenge from Democrat and Perry Township trustee Norman Capps and former Allen County Sheriff Dan Beck. Voters elected Seibert to the position.
Four senior citizens agencies are looking for the continued support of their one mill levy to continue to fund their operations, the tax levy for a period of five years. Allen County voters showed they wanted to support their seniors.
Amanda Township was asked to vote on a zoning change that would allow a wedding and event venue to operate in the township. Voters decided yes for the zoning change.
Over in Monroe Township, residents were asked to continue a one mill tax levy for fire and EMS services again, waiting on Allen County results. The township was in favor of the levy.
Perry Township voters were also asked to continue a four point four mill levy for fire and EMS for the next five years. They overwhelmingly supported the issue.
Residents in Cairo were asked to renew a four mill tax levy to help pay for expenses for the village. Voters decided in favor of the tax levy.
On the east side of Allen County, Lafayette was asked to renew a seven mill levy to pay for village expenses, that tax levy for five years. The village voted for the levy.
Voters in the Perry School District were asked to continue a four point nine mill tax levy for five years, and voters approved the tax levy.
In the Spencerville School District, voters were asked to continue support for a one point four mil levy for the next five years, and they voted yes on the issue.