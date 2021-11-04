Allen County Sheriff detectives are investigating a fatal accident at the Lima Ford Engine Plant. Officials with the sheriff’s office, say that deputies were called out to the plant just after 7 pm Wednesday for reports of a workplace accident. When they arrived, they found 50 -year-old Patrick Archer of Ada injured by mechanical equipment while working inside the plant. Archer was pronounced dead by the Allen County Coroner at the scene. No foul play is suspected. The case remains under investigation.
Media release by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office
On 11-3-2021 at approximately 7:06 PM, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a workplace accident at Ford Motor Company (1155 Bible Rd. Lima, Ohio). Upon arrival deputies found that the victim, Patrick Archer of Ada, Ohio, was injured by mechanical equipment while working inside the facility and died at the scene. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Allen County Coroner’s Office responded to the facility. No foul play is suspected but the case remains under investigation