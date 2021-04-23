It’s a program that helps employers build a stronger workforce with help from the state of Ohio.
Apollo Career Center hosting a lunch and learn for area businesses to learn more about TechCred which will reimburse employers for the training of employees who earn technology-focused credentials. Those who have taken advantage of the program say it has been beneficial in increasing their workforce.
Bryan Brooks from Sprint Electric explains, “We’ve actually got funds for around 17 employees, totaling a little over 12-thousand dollars. It allows us to go from 2 to 4 electrical apprentices a year to around 12 to 14. We currently have about 60-thousand dollars requested for the TechCred program right now.”
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County and the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce were also on hand to answer questions on how they can assist with the TechCred program. You can learn more online at techcred.ohio.gov