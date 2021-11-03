As the harvest season continues, farmers in our area are seeing a nice yield of corn and soybeans.
The agriculture educator for the Ohio State extension office says that yields are above average for corn in our area, and soybeans are right around what we usually see. He cites the weather that we had this summer as a big factor towards the promising crop, even though many farmers planted a little later than normal this year.
"We had really beautiful weather through June and early July, and at that point I probably would’ve predicted a record crop," said Clint Schroeder. "We kind of stumbled there in August - the warm weather in the second or third week where we saw a consistent week of 90 degree weather and very little rain - that really took the top off of the soybean yields and impacted the corn as well."
A concern for farmers looking forward is the shortage of fertilizer, and potentially not being able to prepare fields for next year's crop.