UPDATE 5/24/23 6 am - Just before 6 am Wednesday morning, Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia confirmed that he was notified by Henderson Kentucky law enforcement that they had 47-yea-old James Lee in custody. Lee was convicted of burglary. The sheriff says Kentucky officials told him they had a good lead and are closing in on 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie a convicted murderer and they believe Gillespie could be in custody later today.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The two inmates who escaped from Allen Oakwood Correctional Institute, remain at large. Allen Oakwood Correctional institute warden Angela Stuff said the inmates were last known to be at the prison, seen on surveillance video, Monday morning around 8:41 a.m.. They were confirmed to be missing Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. with a major search for the men underway at that point. The men are identified as 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 47-year-old James Lee. Gillespie was convicted of murder in Paulding County, while Lee's convicted of burglary in Allen County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they don't know if the inmates are in state or out of state with the over 24 hour time difference between when they were last seen and noticed missing. Troopers added that they have been investigating tips from outside of the state, but they and Sheriff Matt Treglia explained that it's difficult to know whether there's any immediate danger to the community.
“I think that all the residents of Allen County should stay vigilant and be very cautious and aware of everything that is going on,” says Treglia. “I am going to meet with my staff and everyone and discuss schools for tomorrow morning. We are going to be discussing this at 5 am on what to do. Depending on what comes in tonight and what leads we can follow up on. As soon as we can confirm that they are no longer in Allen County or near Allen County we will get that out to the public. We will get that out to the school superintendents to decide if they want to have school tomorrow or not. We are working around the clock on this.”
Law enforcement officials say these men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information on the suspects or see anything suspicious, contact your local law enforcement.