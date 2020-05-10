American Legion hold Mother's Day dinner for Firefighters Helping Lima

The American Legion in Lima hosted yet another event to benefit Firefighters Helping Lima and this time they made a chicken dinner for Mother’s Day.
Chicken prepared by Scooters Catering was hot off the grill starting at 11 am. on Mother’s Day and sold out fairly quickly. For every meal bought, a portion of the money went toward the Firefighters Helping Lima charity fund that continues to support local nonprofit organizations with the help of fundraisers like these.
Christian Inskeep, the lieutenant at the Lima Fire Department says, “We see the need in the community, we’re out in the community every day, we’re in people’s houses, we know what’s going on, we know where the help is needed, so on our days off we want to be able to help those people in ways that we can’t do when we’re on duty.”
The American Legion was excited to say that they will also be doing a father’s day dinner with the addition of ribs to the menu.