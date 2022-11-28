Annual Christmas Tree Festival celebrating 50 years with beautiful displays, fun activities, and Santa

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum was full of hustle and bustle today as people prepare for a tradition that has hit a golden anniversary.
The annual Christmas Tree Festival is celebrating 50 years and opens up to the public this Wednesday. There will be 112 trees on display, the most ever, from area groups, organizations, and agencies. Hundreds of people will attend the festival to see the displays, enjoy the activities and even get some decorating ideas. This year, Santa will be making an appearance at the festival along with all the long-standing traditions.
"The excitement of the holiday season is absolutely being felt in the museum. So, I think once everything is up and ready to go people will be delighted to come back, feel that energy and that excitement for the Christmas Tree Festival that always kind of ends up happening when you're here and you're visiting all of the stuff at the museum," stated Amy Craft Klassen, director of the Allen County Museum.
The Christmas Tree Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free and there will be items for purchase at several shops. The MacDonell House and log house will also be decorated for the holidays.
Press Release from the Allen County Museum and Historical Society: Mark your calendars! The Allen County Museum, Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District, and the Allen County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold the 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival beginning Wednesday, November 30 and continuing through Sunday, December 4, 2022.
According to event chair, Donna Collins,"The committee is delighted to welcome back the Master Gardeners who are now the third host partner for the annual event. This group maintains the Children's Garden located adjacent to the museum, keeping it beautiful throughout the year. The Master Gardeners took over the Gifts from the Earth Shop last year, and after experiencing the event first hand, they decided to partner with the museum and Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District to host the event. We are so pleased to have them join us."
Families can enjoy The Polar Express story located next to the museum's shay display on Friday, December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4th at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m. The Talking Tree will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 & December 1; and 10:00 a.m. Friday-Sunday, December 2-4.
As in year's past, the MacDonell House will be decorated for the enjoyment of everyone, with admission free throughout the festival. Donations are always welcome! The Log House will again highlight hearthside cooking by docent Mark Mohr and other reenactors along with DAR and SAR volunteers. Live entertainment and refreshments will not be offered this year. However, holiday music will be streamed throughout the museum.
Activity Days and Times are as follows:
Wednesday & Thursday, 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
Decorated Trees
Evergreen the Talking Tree
Holiday Boutique
The Children's Discovery Center , Take It and Make It only for children ages 5-12
Art Exhibit
Log House hearthside cooking and outside animals
MacDonell House (free during the festival; donations welcome!)
Friday, 5:00-8:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Fingerprint Plaques
The Little Children's Shoppe
Wood Carving and Rug Hooking
The Polar Express, read on Friday, Dec. 2nd at 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec 4th at 1:00, 2:00 & 3:00 p.m.
Gifts From the Earth
Bakery and Confectionery
Plus the above activities
Come and make new memories or enjoy those from the past! Event hours are Wednesday and Thursday, November 30 & December 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, December 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.