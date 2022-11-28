Annual Christmas Tree Festival celebrating 50 years with beautiful displays, fun activities, and Santa

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum was full of hustle and bustle today as people prepare for a tradition that has hit a golden anniversary.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival is celebrating 50 years and opens up to the public this Wednesday. There will be 112 trees on display, the most ever, from area groups, organizations, and agencies. Hundreds of people will attend the festival to see the displays, enjoy the activities and even get some decorating ideas. This year, Santa will be making an appearance at the festival along with all the long-standing traditions.

