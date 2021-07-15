Apollo Career Center receives additional 3D printers for new program

In a collaborative effort between several organizations, the Apollo Career Center will be offering high school students a chance to learn about 3D printing more in-depth.
The career center has announced that they are partnering with America Makes to be a part of their Secondary Education Additive Manufacturing Training Network. The school recently received a grant from the organization for six 3D printers, and will be incorporating it into their CNC robotics program.
America Makes is hoping to build a talent pipeline to prepare students for 3D printing careers, and want to start increasing awareness of these careers with young students.
Toby Prinsen, the assistant director at Apollo says, “We’re really excited about this because it’s a great opportunity for our students to get involved with advanced manufacturing and rapid prototyping with parts. This will go well with our CNC robotics program here at the school. Those students learn CAD, 3D modeling, and now they’ll get an industry certification off of additive manufacturing 3D printing.”
Apollo is one out of 10 schools statewide that’s participating in the Secondary Education Additive Manufacturing Trade Network.