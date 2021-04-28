Area high schoolers honored by Lima Noon Optimists

The Lima Noon Optimists honored local high schoolers Wednesday afternoon with their annual Youth Appreciation Week program.
12 area juniors and seniors were nominated by their schools and organizations for this recognition. They were honored at the Optimist meeting for their efforts as leaders, volunteers, and serving as a positive role model for others.
This is a longtime program for the Lima Noon Optimists, and those with the club say that these students deserve an extra thank you after all of their hard work.
"Too many times they’re doing their homework, and they’re getting these great grades, but maybe they don’t get all the recognition, so this is our way of saying that we see them," said Cindy Nelson, youth appreciation chair for the Lima Noon Optimists. "We just want to honor that achievement that they have done, and really recognize that they put in a lot of extra work and that we appreciate it."
Here's a list of this year's nominees and the schools/organizations who nominated them:
Tyler Arheit - Allen County 4H
Addison Jones - Allen County Fair and Allen East High School
Trenton Stout - Apollo Career Center
Sara Watkins - Bath High School
Thomas Williamson - Elida High School
Lucas Prichard - Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Anna Delamotte - Lima Central Catholic
Zachary Zwiebel - Lima Senior High School
Lily Floyd - Perry High School
Ryan Zheng - Shawnee High School
Trace Wilson - Spencerville High School
Aubree Linhart - Temple Christian School