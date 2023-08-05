Astronomer and author Dean Regas speaks at Armstrong Museum about eclipses

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - An expert astronomer visited the Armstrong Air and Space Museum Saturday afternoon to teach people all about eclipses.
Astronomer and author of six educational books, Dean Regas, was invited to the museum to give a lecture on past and upcoming partial and total eclipses. On October 14th, there will be a solar eclipse visible in the United States, where the moon will be in the center, but not covering the entire sun. Total eclipses are rare, but what you might not know is that they're only possible because of the very specific distances between Earth, the moon, and the Sun.
"Earth has this very unique situation where the moon and the Sun seem to be the same size in the sky, so the moon can just barely block out the Sun sometimes to make a solar eclipse. There's no other planet that has this kind of situation," Regas explained.
After April 2024, the next total eclipse in Ohio won't be until the year 2045.