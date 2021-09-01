Bath Fire Department receives award from American Heart Association

Every second counts when it comes to treating someone suffering a heart attack and one local fire department has been commended for their efforts.
The Bath Fire Department earning the EMS Silver Plus Award from the American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline program for cardiac treatment. The department applied for the honor by submitting detailed statistics of what they have implemented to improve their care of cardiac patients from the 9-1-1 call to treatment at the hospital.
Bath Fire Department Platoon Chief and EMS Coordinator Crystal Plumpe explains, “And then they look at response to the call. How long it takes us to get that EKG done and in place and that we transmit it to the hospital and then our care after. That has to do with giving the proper medications and then they also measure the time that we first met the patient until they get that vessel open at the hospital.”
The Mission Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency responders develop systems of care that follow proven standards in cardiac care for patients.