Bath Local Schools Board of Education seeks community feedback on next superintendent

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After the resignation announcement from current Bath superintendent Rich Dackin earlier this month, a search for a new superintendent at Bath Local Schools is currently underway.
In order to select the best candidate, the Bath Local Schools Board of Education is seeking community feedback, specifically, the board wants to hear what types of characteristics they are looking for in the next superintendent. A survey can be found online at bathwildcats.org under the District News tab.
Staff, students, and community members are all encouraged to participate in the survey. Current superintendent Dackin will be resigning effective July 31st of this year, but has still exercised his legal right to return to the classroom at the start of the next school year.
Please complete the survey before 2pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Link can be found on our webpage: www.bathwildcats.org under district news.
Thank you for taking the time to complete this survey.
Bath Local Schools Board of Education