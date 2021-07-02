Being mindful of veterans when setting off fireworks

As we enter the holiday weekend, fireworks are being readied for the celebration, however it's not all fun for some people. Many military veterans develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, from their time in combat. The loud pops and bangs from fireworks could trigger negative or even harmful reactions in them.
Some veterans even post signs in their yards warning their neighborhood of this. The Executive Director of Allen County's Veterans Service Commission, Tamara Wilson, encourages those planning to set off fireworks to be mindful of those around them.
"Maybe go to your neighbors and just say hey, give them a warning and let them know this is what you plan on doing," Wilson explains. "You know, now you've let them know that and if they have a problem with it they will probably let you know. Or maybe they will leave home during that time and it won't be an issue but at least give them a heads up of what you're doing."
Although the free yard signs from the Allen County Veterans Service Commission are no longer available for this weekend, they are in their office year-round for other holidays.
They are located on the first floor in the Allen County Courthouse at 301 N Main St #113, Lima, OH 45801. Their hours are M-F, 8:00 am-4:30 pm. Their phone number is 419-223-8522.